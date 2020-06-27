Family talks about recovery process 2 months after EF-3 tornado hit Polk County

“It is amazing to see the love and the care out here. And they are still giving it. There is still people driving through asking if you need water, if you need food, or any help at all,” Warta said. “But it is never going to look the same. Nobody is ever going to look at this place as it was before. Every time you look at it, you are going to think, ‘That is where that tornado went through and that is where all that damage happened.’ But yet, not enough damage for FEMA or Red Cross to help anybody.”