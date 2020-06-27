With COVID-19 on the rise, high school programs around the state start to suspend summer workouts

“It is hard to install a culture over Zoom,” Tepper said. “It is not easy. That is difficult. Coaches will tell you it is great to have blue chip prospects. It is great to have a kid run a 4.4 40 but you know what is more important is having relationships with those kids and to do that over zoom and only do that remotely I think is an advantage for those that have stability in the coaching ranks. That is something I am interested to see how that progresses along and how those coaches introducing themselves to their teams, how they get used to coaching in their new places. "