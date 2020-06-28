Hallsville, Groveton become latest programs to suspend summer workouts

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Hallsville ISD and Groveton ISD are the two latest schools around the state that have suspended voluntary summer workouts.
Both districts issued statements on social media Sunday.
“HISD has decided to suspend all summer workouts for Jr High and High school student athletes for the next two weeks,” the Bobcat Athletics Facebook page said. “Starting June 29th and running through July 10th, all workouts will be suspended due to a student athlete being exposed to an individual that has tested positive for COVID-19. It is important to note that at this time no athlete has tested positive, but following CDC guidelines we have decided to suspend all workouts as a precaution. We will continue to evaluate the situation and make necessary announcements as the July 10th date approaches.”
Groveton is also shutting down workouts but according to coach Richard Steubing no one has tested positive.
“Groveton ISD is suspending all summer strength and conditioning workouts until Mon., July 13th,” Steubing said in a tweet. “This is strictly a precautionary measure to keep our student athletes and staff safe. Please continue to follow all safety guidelines and we look forward to seeing you July 13th.”
