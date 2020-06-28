Hallsville student-athlete test positive for COVID-19

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Hallsville ISD and Groveton ISD are the two latest schools around the state that have suspended voluntary summer workouts.
Early Sunday Hallsville notified the public of a student-athlete being exposed to COVID-19 and the decision to shutdown workouts. A few hours later a second update from the district had the news of a positive test.
“Since the earlier announcement, it has been brought to our attention that a female student athlete has, unfortunately, tested positive for COVID-19. In full disclosure, we wanted to go ahead and share this information,” the Facebook post stated. “In light of one of our own being positive, if you feel the need to get your athlete tested, we encourage you to do so. Once again, summer workouts are canceled from June 29th to July 10th. All facilities will be closed for all student athletes, of any sport.”
Groveton is also shutting down workouts but according to coach Richard Steubing no one has tested positive.
“Groveton ISD is suspending all summer strength and conditioning workouts until Mon., July 13th,” Steubing said in a tweet. “This is strictly a precautionary measure to keep our student athletes and staff safe. Please continue to follow all safety guidelines and we look forward to seeing you July 13th.”
