Proposal by TAPPS coach could switch high schools seasons

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - First Baptist Dallas Football Coach Jason Lovvorn is hoping a proposal he is making gets passed by TAPPS that would change sports this upcoming year.
According to the Dallas Morning News, the proposal would make baseball, softball, tennis, golf and track and field the first sports to start. Those sports would have an Aug.3 start and state championships for baseball, softball and track would be held in November.
The idea is that those sports pose less of an risk to athletes then football. Lovvorn is proposing for volleyball to start Feb. 22 and football kick off March 5 with championships in football taking place late May and early June.
For this to work it would have to most likely be considered and approved as well by the UIL with so many of the teams playing each other in non-district games.
On Sunday afternoon the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association tweeted out that this does not seem to be in the plans right now.
