Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Evening, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We saw mostly cloudy skies and a few showers . This wet weather has potential to stick around into the overnight hours as temperatures drop to the mid 70s. Tomorrow morning will be cloudy with a few spotty showers but the rain will clear out later in the afternoon. Partly sunny skies return for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Cloud cover will move back into our area by Friday as well as a low chance for rain. Similar conditions will carry over into Saturday for Independence Day.