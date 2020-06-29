First Alert: Hot, hazy, humid, and breezy weather the name of the game

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - High pressure overhead will combine with some of that Saharan dust to curtail our rain chances for the next few days, which means it will stay hot, humid, hazy, and mainly dry.
The only relief we will receive from the heat and humidity is the southerly breeze that will be coming in off the Gulf of Mexico at 10 to 15 mph, leading to some breezy conditions throughout the day.
We are expecting low clouds in the morning giving way to a partly-to-mostly sunny sky in the afternoon over the next few days as morning lows will be in the middle-to-upper 70′s with daytime highs climbing into the middle 90′s.
With daytime highs climbing into those middle-to-upper 90′s later in the week under lots of sunshine, our heat index will finally come into play this summer. That means our feels like temperatures could be flirting with Heat Advisory criteria as we get up to near 105-degrees.
Rain chances will return to the Piney Woods as we head into the Fourth of July holiday weekend. With high pressure moving away, we are looking at a weak frontal boundary that will try to sneak in from the northeast. That feature will help aid in the return of some scattered showers and thunderstorms for our holiday weekend.
