Monday’s Weather: A few isolated showers possible today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting out with mostly cloudy skies and a few very light showers moving out of East Texas this morning. One or two isolated showers is possible this afternoon, but most of East Texas will probably stay dry. Expect breezy and warm conditions with highs in the lower 90s and south winds gusting to 15-20 mph. Breezy and even warmer through midweek as temperatures climb into the mid 90s. After today, slight chances for rain are gone until the weekend. Then, a few showers and isolated thundershowers will be possible Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Independence Day holiday on Saturday look hot and humid with mostly sunny skies and a 20% chance for rain.