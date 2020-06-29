Ralph W. Steen East Texan of the Year award presented to Nacogdoches business owner

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches business owner , Bill Elliot, was presented the prestigious Ralph W. Steen East Texan of the Year award Monday.
The Deep East Texas Council of Governments selected Elliot for his dedication to his employees and community.
Elliot Electric, an electrical supply business began in 1972. Today, its expanded to 150 store locations across eight states.
Aside from investing in the business, Bill Elliot also invests in the community quietly and generously.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.