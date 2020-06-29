SFA athletes return to campus with precautions in place

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two-hundred SFA student-athletes returned to campus on Monday.
It was a different feel this year. Those returning were asked to wear masks and had to get a temperature check when entering the team facilities.
“There were a lot of air high fives, air hugs and toe taps,” SFA Head Football coach Colby Carthel said. “It is an adjustment we have to do.”
SFA Athletic Director Ryan Ivey said 200 antibodies tests were administered on Monday. Based on those results, five nasal COVID-19 tests were then taken. The results were not available on Monday nght.
“We will continue to monitor every athlete every day,” Carthel said. “We will test them every morning before they start the day. We will do contact tracing. All our players are in single dorms so everyone is living in solo dorms to practice social distancing, We are monitoring them every day and putting a lot of faith in them to be smart not under our watch. That is when you see a lot of the programs around the country have problems. It is not in coaches control, it is afterwards.”
Back in February the football team got an early jump on spring practice. By doing so they got in a lot of work that other teams missed out on due to universities shutting down in the spring.
“We had a really good team at the first of March when we were wrapping up,” Carthel said. “I think we were heading in the right direction. Everyone thought we were crazy starting spring ball five days after signing day now we are geniuses because no one got their spring ball in but the Lumberjacks did.”
Carthel is planning on a day by day basis knowing that the season will be different this year.
“I think all options are on the table,” Carthel said. “Spectators, no spectators. Limited attendance. Play in the fall, play in the spring. Play both. Conference only games. That’s where I say the only thing certain is it won’t be normal.”
Carthel and his staff can begin mandatory team activities with weight room and film sessions on June 13. Until then athletes are able to participate in voluntary workouts.
