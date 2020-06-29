WEBXTRA: Daycare owner talks about reinstated COVID-19 precautions

By Donna McCollum | June 29, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT - Updated June 29 at 4:24 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state regulators to reinstate COVID-19 precautions at daycare facilities.

The revised rules came in Friday. As daycare owner Lisa King reviewed them she saw they were quite familiar. The outstanding change was that daycares are placed on lockdown once again.

This means they can remain open, but restrictions are placed on who can enter the building. KTRE’s Donna McCollum spoke with Right Step owner Lisa King about the latest orders.

