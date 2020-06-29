Work nearing completion on East Austin Street in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The long awaited opening of East Austin in Nacogdoches should soon come to an end.
The widening of the popular east-west corridor could be moving traffic along as early as Monday, according to TxDOT. All workers lack is to complete the striping.
The traffic light at East Austin and Raguet will be activated July 6. The roadway has been closed since January 2019.
The $2.9 million project was scheduled to be completed in December of last year. TxDOT says spring rains put the improvements behind schedule.
