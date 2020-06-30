Face coverings, flexible scheduling headline SFA’s plans for Fall 2020 semester

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin State University will give students the opportunity to return to face-to-face classes this fall as university officials finalize plans to maintain a healthy campus.
SFA is offering students the choice to attend classes face-to-face, online, live stream, hybrid, or “hyflex” formats, according to the university’s website. Students will be able to build class schedules with “flexibility to choose from courses with a regular meeting schedule, online only, or a combination of both,” the website states.
More than 80 classrooms are receiving technology upgrades to help facilitate the campus’ move to distant learning, the website said.
In order to welcome students, faculty, and staff back to campus, the university has enacted new safety measures designed to limit personal contact to lessen the spread of COVID-19.
- The university will require face covering to be worn in all public indoor spaces and in all outdoor spaces when 6 feet of physical distance cannot be reliably maintained
- SFA’s custodial staff has increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfection throughout all campus buildings
- The university will also stress the importance of personal hygiene, especially handwashing
Many student services will also either be held remotely or, in cases like on-campus dining areas, in a way to ensure no contact between staff and students.
Classes begin Monday, Aug. 24. For more information about SFA’s Fall 2020 guidelines, please visit the university’s website.
