Lufkin ISD preparing for less fans than normal at football games

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin ISD is remaining optimistic about the fall football season but is also preparing for changes inside Abe Martin Stadium.
“High school football is going to look quite different this year from the effects of the pandemic,” an email to season ticket holders stated. “We are looking at ways to ensure the safety of our students, staff, families and community as a whole. Due to capacity regulations, social distancing, and decisions still to be determined by UIL, your tickets are guaranteed to not be the same as in years past. We anticipate having to block off areas for seating and social distancing. That will mean that you will not be able to sit in the section and seats you are accustomed to having. However, what we can guarantee is that next year (Fall 2021) your season tickets will remain intact.”
District spokesperson Sheila Adams stated that season ticket holders would be given priority but as of now there is not an exact plan until the UIL states what will be allowed when it comes to fans in the stands.
Abe Martin Stadium has an official capacity of 10,467 which includes the bands and drill teams. In 2019 a total of 3,196 tickets were sold to 759 season ticket holders.
Adams said once the district is given guidance on how to space out tickets they will begin ticket sales for the 2020 season.
The district is asking for season ticket holder to please complete the survey below.
