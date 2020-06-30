EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting out with mostly cloudy skies and south winds are already a bit breezy out there. Expect more breaks in the clouds by afternoon with south winds gusting up to 15-20 mph. Temperatures will soar into the lower to mid 90s and heat index values in a few places will reach the triple digits. A heat advisory is in effect from midday into the early evening for western counties of East Texas. Partly cloudy, hot and humid through midweek. Expect heat advisories to be extended to include more of East Texas through Thursday afternoon. Slight chances for rain return to the forecast as early as Thursday night for some areas. Friday through the weekend will bring slight chances for rain and a very tiny bit of a cool down. Independence Day on Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s and a slight chance for an isolated shower or thundershower during the afternoon.