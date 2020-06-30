Nacogdoches County approves license plate readers for sheriff’s office

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County commissioners have approved the purchase of license plate recognition software for the sheriff's office.
The commissioners made the decision unanimously in Tuesday's meeting.
The contract is with Vigilant Solutions, a company which assists law enforcement in collecting data from license plates. Some law enforcement agencies use it to scan for warrants or to find stolen vehicles.
County Sheriff Jason Bridges said the county will be getting three physical scanners. Two will be mobile and mounted on vehicles and the other in a stationary location in the county.
The funding for the technology is coming from inmate telephone funds from the jail.
