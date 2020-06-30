2 suspects accused of planned assault, robbery in Onalaska

ONALASKA, Texas (KTRE) -Monday two suspected members of the criminal gang Aryan Brotherhood were arrested for allegedly planning the pickup and assault of a man last week.
Lt. Moore of the Onalaska Police Department said David Emanuel Brecheen, 57, of Onalaska, and Joseph Allen Huckaby, 25, of Trinity, were each charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated robbery, for the alleged beating and robbery of the victim.
The victim was treated at the hospital and has been released.
The Polk County DA’s office will determine if Brecheen and Huckaby are to be charged with a hate crime, which is a federal offense.
