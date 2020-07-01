First Alert: Hot, hazy, and feeling steamy in the days ahead

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The hot temperatures will combine with the high humidity levels to put our heat indices or feels like temperatures around 105-degrees both this afternoon and again tomorrow.
Therefore, a Heat Advisory remains in effect for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby counties through 7 p.m. Thursday.
We are expecting low clouds in the morning giving way to a partly-to-mostly sunny sky in the afternoon over the next few days as morning lows will be in the middle-to-upper 70′s with daytime highs climbing into the middle 90′s as high pressure keeps the hot and mainly dry weather in place for the next couple of days.
The high humidity levels will make it very muggy, especially in the late evening and early morning hours. This will lead to very warm overnights in which we will just not be cooling down all that much.
Better rain chances will return to the Piney Woods as we head into the Fourth of July holiday weekend. With high pressure moving away, we are looking at a weak frontal boundary that will try to sneak in from the northeast. That feature will help aid in the return of some scattered showers and thunderstorms for our holiday weekend.
You will not need to cancel any of your outdoor plans this weekend, but be mindful that you may have to dodge a few downpours and seek shelter for a period of time if you plan on being out on our area lakes.
