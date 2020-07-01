First Alert: The July Fry is back and will be here to stay

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A Heat Advisory remains in effect for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby counties through 7 p.m. Thursday since heat index values will approach 105-degrees in the late afternoon hours.
Make sure you are drinking plenty of water and seeking the air-conditioning as much as possible since this is the hottest weather we have endured so far this year.
We are expecting low clouds in the morning giving way to a partly-to-mostly sunny sky in the afternoon over the next few days as morning lows will be in the middle-to-upper 70′s with daytime highs climbing into the middle 90′s as high pressure keeps the hot and mainly dry weather in place for the next couple of days.
Better rain chances will return to the Piney Woods as we head into the Fourth of July holiday weekend. With high pressure moving away, we are looking at a weak frontal boundary that will try to sneak in from the northeast. That feature will help aid in the return of some scattered showers and thunderstorms for our holiday weekend.
You will not need to cancel any of your outdoor plans this weekend, but be mindful that you may have to dodge a few downpours and seek shelter for a period of time if you plan on being out on our area lakes.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.