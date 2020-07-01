FM 2609/Austin Street in Nacogdoches set to reopen next week

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - TxDOT said the widening construction project on FM 2609/Austin Street in Nacogdoches is near completion this week as final striping and signage are being placed.
According to a press release, plans to activate the newly installed traffic signal at Raguet Street and fully open the roadway to traffic are set for Tuesday, July 7, weather permitting.
The construction project included widening existing pavement with two 11-foot travel lanes and two 14-foot shared use lanes to accommodate both vehicles and bicyclists. Six-foot sidewalks were constructed on both sides of the roadway that include Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) curb ramps. Construction also included the addition of a traffic signal at the intersection of Austin and Raguet streets and new signage.
TxDOT held an Open House in August 2014 and a public hearing in 2015 to gain input on the proposed project as it was being designed. The $2.9 million construction project began in 2019 and the roadway has been closed to through traffic during the construction. The project was designed to enhance safety, increase mobility and alleviate traffic congestion through the area.
“We are proud to announce the reopening of Austin Street. Weather issues slowed us down a bit throughout construction, but we were able to meet this challenge and continue through to completion in as timely a manner as possible,” said Rhonda Oaks, public information officer for the Lufkin District. “We urge motorists to stay alert to the new traffic signal and signage through the area.”
