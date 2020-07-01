EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting out with mostly cloudy skies, but clouds will decrease into the early afternoon hours. It will be hot and humid today. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s and the humidity will make it feel like the triple digits. As heat index values soar above 105 degrees, a heat advisory has been issued from 11am this morning to 7pm this evening. That heat advisory will be in effect for much of the day tomorrow, too. A slight chance for rain returns to the forecast late tomorrow for mainly eastern counties of the region. Another slight chance for rain Friday afternoon increases slightly for the weekend and will continue into early next week. High pressure begins to weaken and though it will still be hot and humid next week, temperatures and heat index values will fall below the criteria for a heat advisory.