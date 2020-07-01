Texas Forestry Museum: Precautions in place for kids summer camp

“We have a lot of interacting things in our museum and our interact things are closed right now. The kids cannot have free play in our children’s wing as they normally world, so we have created a tape obstacle course on our floor. There is different hopping and balancing activities for them to do on it,” said Gay. “We made that because we thought well what if it’s raining and they can’t go outside, but they still have all this pent-up energy? You cannot just sit in a chair for four hours, so they have just really enjoyed doing that so far.”