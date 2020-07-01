Titus County judge asks for ‘voluntary, immediate’ cooperation with face-mask wearing

(KLTV) - Titus County Judge Brian Lee reports new cases of COVID-19 among his county’s residents, and is asking them to cooperate to help curtail the spread.
Lee reported 10 new cases, for a cumulative total 809, on Tuesday.
“Today the County and City will post a letter to our business community with a strong request to enforce masking for employees and patrons. We will follow up with personal visits to the food service businesses,” Lee posted. “This is step ONE to try to get county wide VOLUNTARY immediate cooperation.”
Judge Lee will join Kayla Lyons on East Texas Now Wednesday to discuss what he hopes to see happen in Titus County. Join us at 12:15 p.m. for the interview by tapping “Watch East Texas Now” in the news app.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.