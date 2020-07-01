UIL recommends schools suspend workouts, activities through July 13

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The University Interscholastic League is recommending schools close summer workouts, rehearsals, practices and instruction between July 3-July 12, resuming Monday, July 13, according to an email obtained by KLTV.
The email said this recommendation is in anticipation of the July 4 holiday and the potential for increased social interactions that could spread COVID-19.
According to the league, for schools in areas experiencing community spread of COVID-19, this temporary suspension will reduce risk of exposure and provide an opportunity to review current plans and re-evaluate local context in order to make informed decisions moving forward.
The email said schools will be allowed to include limited access to locker rooms and drills that include one or more students on offense versus one or more students on defense beginning July 13. Schools should consider their local conditions and plan carefully for allowing these activities. UIL will be posting updated summer activities information related to this in the coming days.
The UIL will continue to work with state officials and monitor CDC and other federal guidance related to COVID-19 to determine any potential modifications to UIL summer guidelines, according to the statement.
Additionally, UIL is aware of an alternative athletics calendar that was distributed to some UIL member schools recently. Please know that any information proposing alternatives to the UIL calendar have no affiliation and are not authorized by UIL. Any information from UIL will be handled in the same manner as it has been, with official notification first sent to superintendents and school administrators, and then to the media and general public.
The email said UIL appreciate the diligence shown by UIL member school districts across the state to help mitigate the risks and spread of COVID-19. The intentional and proactive work of school personnel is, has been, and will continue to be, critical as we work to resume UIL activities.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.