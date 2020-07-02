First Alert: Hot and steamy with a few downpours returning this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A Heat Advisory remains in effect for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby counties through 7 p.m. this evening and will likely not be extended beyond today since heat indices have been coming up just shy of 105-degrees, which is the criteria for its issuance.
Nevertheless, make sure you are drinking plenty of water and seeking the air-conditioning as much as possible since the combination of the heat and humidity will make it tough for your body to cool down as we head into the upcoming Fourth of July weekend.
We are expecting low clouds in the morning giving way to a partly sunny skies in the afternoon over the next few days as morning lows will be in the middle-to-upper 70′s with daytime highs climbing into the lower-to-middle 90′s with heat index values topping out over the century mark.
The one bit of relief we may receive from the heat and humidity is the modest chances for some cooling downpours that will return this weekend.
With high pressure moving away, we are looking at a weak frontal boundary that will try to sneak in from the northeast. That feature will help aid in the return of some scattered showers and thunderstorms for the Fourth of July weekend.
We will keep those scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through the middle of next week as the sea breeze may get more active by that time, allowing at least some of us to be on the receiving end of some cooling downpours.
Outside of the daily downpours, it will remain hot and muggy, which is on par for where we should be in early July.
