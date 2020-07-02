Huntington ISD working on plans to keep students learning despite internet issues

Stover said, “We are trying with our online learning plan, either asynchronous or synchronous, as TEA has given us the guidelines on. We want to make sure that it is not just something that we can push out to just 10 to 15 percent of our kids—but that we can push out to all of them, if we need to in the near future.” Stover says that Huntington ISD is still in the planning stages and abiding by TEA guidelines. They sent out a survey for parents to weigh in on fall semester plans, as well.