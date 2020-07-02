Lufkin man charged with murder in connection with Diboll shooting incident

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - A man is in custody and charged with murder after being arrested in Lufkin.
Det. Bart Riley with Diboll Police Department said that police were called at 2:30 Thursday morning to the Willie D. Jones Housing Units. When they arrived, they found a victim, Shyheim Harper, 23, dead at the scene. He had been shot. Harper is originally from Beaumont, but had been living with his girlfriend in Diboll.
The suspect has been identified as Cedric Tramon Blake, 23, of Lufkin. Riley said Blake fled the scene and was reportedly headed toward Lufkin.
Lufkin police pulled Blake over in a a traffic stop, and took him into custody on Class B misdemeanor charges of failure to identify and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces. They were aware of a shooting in Diboll and reached out to police there.
"They were instrumental in the arrest and capture. They did a good job," Riley said.
Riley said the sheriff's office also assisted by helping to secure the murder scene.
Blake is charged with first-degree murder. His bond has not yet been set.
Riley said he could not comment on the circumstances leading up to the shooting or a motive.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.