EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another warm, muggy start with temperatures in the upper 70s this morning. Expect clouds to decrease into the afternoon with a light breeze out of the south and southwest. Temperatures today will reach the mid 90s and feel like the triple digits. Another heat advisory will be in effect from 11am to 7pm today. A very slight chance for one or two isolated showers returns to the forecast today, though not much is expected. However, chances for rain will gradually increase into the weekend. A few more scattered showers and thundershowers are expected Saturday and Sunday and maybe even in to early next week. Temperatures will stay hot and humid, but the shower activity should cool things down to near normal for this time of the year. Average high temperatures are in the lower 90s right now and that will be the case for next week.