Nacogdoches leaders explain the complexity behind the new mask-wearing proclamation

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - City leaders have struggled with establishing local mask orders based on Governor Greg Abbott’s failure to provide authority to enforce the wearing of mask coverings before today. On Thursday the governor issued a statewide requirement that people have face coverings in public places or face a fine.
Before the state action, the City of Nacogdoches adopted a proclamation asking, not requiring, that people wear masks. Sounds simple enough. Quite the contrary, says Mayor Shelley Brophy.
When the mayor was asked why wait four months into a pandemic to adopt a mask proclamation she explained what had to be taken into consideration.
“My decision is based on data and the law and that’s how you have to look at it since there is no precedent for this event.”
Emergency management is within the Nacogdoches Fire Department. Fire Chief Keith Kiplinger handles the data.
"We saw a significant uptick beginning at the end of last week. It has continued through the weekend and up until yesterday. That uptick is concerning," said Kiplinger.
Now for the legal aspect. City attorney Jeff Davis gives thoughtful expression over the complex legal questions surrounding masks.
"I've been through hurricanes and disasters and unfortunately, even a shuttle falling out of the sky, but I have to say I don't think I have ever been presented with the legal issues such as those presented by our current situation here in Texas."
Before Governor Abbott issued a statewide face-covering proclamation, cities faced limitations in adopting local requirements.
From a legal standpoint, Nacogdoches city leaders say suggesting compliance was their choice.
"You can require anybody to do anything but if there's not an enforcement, it's not a requirement," said Kiplinger.
And Mayor Brophy would have liked the governor to have made the statewide mask requirement long ago.
"In 20/20 hindsight, the main thing that would have helped this whole thing is if the state would have required masks when we started reopening. I think that would have made the difference. That is my opinion."
After this week Texans will learn if wearing a mask can actually lead to saved lives and keeping people well.
