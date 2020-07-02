Nacogdoches mayor: City council has named lone finalist for city manager position

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - During her appearance on East Texas now Thursday morning, Nacogdoches Mayor Shelley Brophy announced that the town’s city council has unanimously chosen a lone finalist for the city manager position.
Mario Canizares, an alumnus of Stephen F. Austin State University, is currently serving as the deputy city manager for Denton.
Brophy said Thursday that the Nacogdoches officials are still in the process of ironing out his contract, but added they hope to have him on board by August 10.
According to his bio on the City of Denton website, Canizares joined the City of Denton staff in 2017 as an assistant city manager. In May 2019, he was promoted to deputy city manager.
Before he went to work for the City of Denton, Canizares worked for the City of Coppell from January 2009 through May of 2017 as the town’s deputy city manager, the bio states.
From September 2003 through January 2009, Canizares worked for Addison. He started with the city as the assistant to the city manager, and he was promoted to assistant city manager in 2006.
Canizares served as assistant director – parks, recreation, library, and aquatics for the City of Hurst before he went to work for the City of Addison. He started his career with the City of Carrolton.
Nacogdoches’s lone finalist for the city manager position earned his bachelor’s degree from SFA, and he received a master’s degree in public administration from the University of North Texas.
“He is involved in professional organizations including the International City/County Management Association, Texas City Management Association, and the Urban Management Assistants of North Texas,” the bio states.
Canizares is also a member of the Coppell Rotary Club and has volunteered for several Coppell ISD committees. He has served as a member of the Coppell YMCA Board of Directors.
Canizares and his wife have two daughters.
