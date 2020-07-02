Onalaska police officer arrested on charge of official oppression

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - DPS said a Onalaska police officer has been arrested and is charged with official oppression.
According to a press release, the arrest comes following an investigation that began in May of this year.
Gabriel Moore, 43, was placed in the Polk County Jail on the Class A Misdemeanor charge.
Investigators believe Moore may have committed similar crimes in other areas as well. Anyone with information about those offenses is encouraged to contact Texas Ranger Ryan Clendennen at 936-327-6836.
DPS said Moore worked at various police agencies in Polk, Montgomery, Chambers, and Harris Counties since 2002.
