Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! We’re in store for another hot day today as afternoon highs will warm into the middle 90s. A Heat Advisory is still in effect until 7 PM this evening as heat indices will make it *feel* like 105 degrees or greater, so it is a really good idea to stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks if you have to do anything outside this afternoon. A stray shower or thundershower will be possible during the afternoon, but the vast majority of East Texas will remain dry. A muggy start tomorrow in the middle 70s before another quick warm up into the middle 90s for our Friday afternoon with slightly better chances for a scattered shower or storm. Scattered rain chances start to climb beginning on Saturday (Independence Day) and will stick around through Tuesday of next week. Not everyone will see the rain each day, but it’d be a good idea to keep the umbrella handy just to be safe, especially over the holiday weekend so you don’t get caught off guard by a pop-up storm. Afternoon highs will still be warm but should stick closer to the lower 90s through the first half of next week thanks to the extra cloud cover and spotty showers. Stay cool, East Texas!