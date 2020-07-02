WATCH: Nacogdoches police looking for suspect caught stealing purse on camera

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police are searching for a suspect in a burglary who was caught on camera entering a garage and stealing the resident’s purse.
According to police, on June 30, Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Terracewood Lane for a burglary of a residence. An investigation revealed that a white female driving a black four door car was seen entering into an attached garage of a residence and stealing the residents purse which contained numerous financial instruments and personal property. The resident had a security camera that caught the crime occurring.
Police said the following day on July 1, Detectives with the Nacogdoches Police Department Criminal Investigations Division obtained a search warrant for an address on E. Austin St, believed to be the suspects address, and executed the warrant on the same day with the assistance of Investigators with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Numerous items believed to either be stolen or obtained through fraudulent means from at least 14 victims in the city and county were seized.
A warrant of arrest for Burglary of a Habitation has been issued for Mattie Alabama Emerson Pena, 32, of Nacogdoches. Police said this has turned into a multi agency investigation that is ongoing at this time. Further charges are expected in the coming days.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Nacogdoches Police Department at 936-559-2607 or Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers at 936-560-INFO.
