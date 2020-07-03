EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here are some of the upcoming COVID-19 testing sites in East Texas for early July.
Gregg County:
Here's a list from Longview :
Free COVID-19 testing will be available at various locations across Longview from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 30 - July 7. Specific dates and locations are listed below.
The walk-up testing with no appointment required and no pre-screening will be conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those being tested are asked to provide a phone number where they can be reached with their results.
o Tuesday, June 30: Spring Hill High School, 2800 E. George Richey Rd. Longview, Texas 75604
o Wednesday, July 1: Longview High School Mickey Melton Center, 201 E. Loop 281 Longview, Texas 75605
o Thursday, July 2: Stamper Park Resource Center, 502 S. Center St. Longview, Texas 75601
o Friday, July 3: Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Dr. Longview, Texas 75602
o Sunday, July 5: Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S. MLK Blvd. Longview, Texas 75602
o Monday, July 6: Pine Tree High School Theater Building, 1005 W. Fairmont St. Longview, Texas 75604
o Tuesday, July 7: Pine Tree ISD Auditorium, 1803 Pine Tree Rd. Longview, Texas 75604
The testing is being facilitated by the Texas Army National Guard. Gov. Greg Abbott has deployed more than 1,200 soldiers to set up, operate, and take down mobile test collection sites across the state.
