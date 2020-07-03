Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! Clouds will likely stick around through the bulk of the day today, but sunshine is expected to peak through that cloud cover more frequently as we get later into the afternoon. Heat is the big weather story for East Texas once again as our Heat Advisory continues until 7 PM this evening. Afternoon highs for today will easily climb into the middle 90s but heat index values will make it *feel* at or above 105 degrees. All hope for rain is not lost, however, as a slow moving cold front is expected to slide southwest into our northeastern counties later today. Showers and thunderstorms will then begin to develop along this boundary as it slowly pushes into East Texas, which would bring some much needed relief to our afternoon temperatures in a few areas. This front is not expected to clear much of East Texas, and not everyone is going to see the rain. More scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow (Independence Day), but tomorrow will not be a washout. It is important that you remain weather alert so you do not get caught outside next to a quick moving pop-up thunderstorm. We will see better chances for rain on both Monday and Tuesday next week which will also help keep average afternoon highs closer to the lower 90s. Skies begin to dry out during the second half of next week and without any rain to cool us off, afternoon temperatures will quickly jump back into the hot middle 90s.