Friday’s Weather: Slight chance for rain

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another warm, muggy start with light winds and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Expect partly cloudy skies today with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90s by afternoon. There is a slight chance for a few isolated showers or thundershowers this afternoon. Any activity will pop up during the heat of the day and diminish around sunset. The chance for afternoon showers and thundershowers continues into the weekend and early next week. More clouds and the rain will cool temperatures, but only by a few degrees. By early next week, temperatures will be back to near average for this time of the year. Expect lower 90s in the forecast with slight chances for rain lasting through midweek.