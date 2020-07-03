Texas public mask wearing mandate underway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The large surge in COVID-19 cases in Texas has led the governor to announce a mask wearing mandate for most of its counties.
Many experienced mixed reactions to the change that began on Friday, July 3.
“My personal opinion? And I could be wrong but I think it’s a little much,” said community activist Vickie Williams.
We spoke with Williams as she gathered petition signatures to keep the Confederate monument right next to the historic Courthouse in Marshall, Texas.
Fellow monument supporter Christina Moseley expressed skepticism about the logic given for wearing a face mask.
She says she has heard that the mask is not necessarily to protect you, but instead others, especially older Americans and people with compromised immune systems.
“But it really doesn’t because they’ve done tests to show what comes through these masks. And it’s not stopping anything,” says Moseley.
For others, like Jeff Rowlette, there’s trust that the governor is trying to save lives.
“Well, I’d rather not, you know. But just trying to be safe,” Rowlette said.
Then there’s the entire issue of enforcement of mask wearing in public. The governor has said that they’re not going to arrest anybody.
However, there will be verbal, written warnings and even fines of up to $250.
A big fine is exactly what many hope doesn't happen to them, including Marshall shopper Kristen Kuhr.
“I hope not because I don’t even have one. So, if I get fined for not wearing a piece of cloth that’s gonna suck,” Kuhr said.
Some citizens question how a mask wearing mandate can be fairly and consistently enforced, others say the just glad they live far away from other people so they don’t have to face this every day.
The mask wearing mandate in Texas comes just before the Fourth of July weekend, which many worry will just create another surge in COVID cases in the days ahead.
