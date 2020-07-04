Saturday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas and happy (late) Independence Day! Skies thankfully remained mostly dry this afternoon minus a few stray showers. More scattered showers and isolated storms will be possible later this evening and overnight as an upper-level disturbance is expected to dip into East Texas, so please remain weather alert while you celebrate the Fourth outdoors this evening. Rain chances will persist throughout Sunday, but due to their scattered nature not everyone will see the rain. We will see slightly better coverage of showers and thundershowers in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday of next week which will thankfully knock our afternoon highs back down into the lower 90s, but it will be short lived as skies dry out for the second half of the next work week, which will in turn allow those highs to steadily climb right back into the middle 90s by Friday.