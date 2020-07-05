Masks pose challenges for those who are hearing imparied

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - After a spike in positive COVID-19 cases many cities and counties have issued face mask orders.
However, masks can pose challenges for those of the deaf or hearing impaired community.
“Those of us who are hearing impaired, we do, even with hearing aids, hearing devices, we still need to read lips some,” said Jeff Boyd, patient at Audiological Services. “So it has been a little bit of a hindrance with people wearing masks. We have to get them to speak a little louder.”
At Audiological Services the staff have been wearing masks with a clear covering over their mouth so patients can read their lips.
“I like that better actually because it allows more of the face to be seen and I still lip read, I still notice I lip read, even with great hearing aids,” said patient Thetis Gamberg.
Besides just taking away lip reading and other non verbal face cues, masks decrease the level of our sound of speech.
“Anywhere between three to twelve decibels, it can attenuate the speech signal, which on top of being hearing impaired, makes it even more difficult,” said owner and audiologist, Leah Guempel.
Patients also face the possibility of losing their hearing aids when putting the mask on or taking it off. Guempel said they have been working with patients to find alternative masks.
“Please be aware that we’re wearing our masks, and it’s very important to wear our masks, but it can interfere with their hearing aids when we take them off,” Guempel said. “So just be aware of it and try to maybe get a mask, like I said, that ties around your head, or there’s some that will connect to your glasses. Just finding alternate types of masks out there, which are available.”
Guempel said people can help communicate better with those who are hearing impaired by decreasing the background noise as much as possible. Speak slowly and clearly, and get their attention before you start speaking with them.
