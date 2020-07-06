Astros, Rangers set to open 60-game seasons at home

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers will not meet up until September but both Texas based teams will see plenty of action before then in Major League Baseball’s new 60 game schedule they released Monday night.
The Astros, coming off of the crazy start to the preseason with the revelation of cheating during their World Series run will open up at home on July 24 with a four game series against the Seattle Mariners.
Based on the schedule release the Astros will not play any warm up games. That is not the case for the Rangers. Texas will host Colorado for two warm up games before opening up their season in the new Globe Life Park against the Rockies.
The Rangers and Astros will not meet until September. The Astros will host two three-game series against their rivals before the Rangers host the final four against Houston in the season ending series for both teams.
