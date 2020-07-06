First Alert: Keep the umbrellas handy as more rain is likely in the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have received a nice break from the July fry as a weakness in the atmosphere has led to lots of clouds and passing downpours for the third time in the last four days. This added cloud cover and rain activity has done a nice job of curtailing our summer heat, offering a nice reprieve for at least a few days.
For tonight, look for mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of additional rain showers and thunderstorms to develop with lows in the middle 70′s.
Tuesday will be a mostly cloudy day with a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms taking place throughout the Piney Woods. The rain and clouds will hold daytime highs down into the middle 80′s with a light, southerly breeze.
Wednesday will feature a few scattered downpours, but with less coverage than the past several days.
Once we transition into Thursday and the back half of the week, this disturbance will depart our scene, allowing for a ridge of high pressure to slowly enforce its presence across the Lone Star State. This, in turn, will diminish our rain chances, leading to more sunshine and a return to the heat and humidity we are accustomed to seeing and feeling this time of year.
