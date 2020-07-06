First Alert: More pockets of heavy downpours likely through Tuesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A trough of low pressure spinning in northeast Texas will keep mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of additional rain showers and thunderstorms in place overnight with lows in the middle 70′s.
Tuesday will be a mostly cloudy day with a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms taking place throughout the Piney Woods. The rain and clouds will hold daytime highs down into the middle 80′s with a light, southerly breeze.
By Wednesday, this trough or weakness in the atmosphere will start to depart our area, but with enough moisture and lift in place, we will have a 40% chance of scattered downpours in the forecast as daytime highs climb to near 90.
Once we transition into Thursday and the back half of the week, this disturbance will depart, allowing for a ridge of high pressure to slowly enforce its presence across the Lone Star State. This, in turn, will diminish our rain chances, leading to more sunshine and a return to the heat and humidity we are accustomed to seeing and feeling this time of year.
Daytime highs will be back in the middle 90′s later in the week before we shoot up into the upper 90′s by this next weekend.
It should be noted that if the humidity levels remain high by the end of the week, then some Heat Advisories may be issued since the building heat and mugginess could combine to put our feels like temperatures back over 105-degrees, which is the threshold for a heat advisory.
In the meantime, keep those umbrellas and rain gear handy through Wednesday.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.