Johnny Cardenas and staff hosting youth summer baseball camp

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA coach Johnny Cardenas’ summer baseball camps started Monday like they always do but this year with social distancing and plenty of hand sanitizer.
Cardenas and his staff will host two weeks of camps this July for kids interested in baseball. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic camps is being ran a little different this year.
“We have to sanitize between each session,” Cardenas said. “You have to make sure each guy is using hand sanitizer. You have to make sure each guy is social distancing and keep them spread apart. The registration process is different because you cannot have everyone come up at one. We are trying to keep it as normal as possible for the kids. "
It has been 120 days since Cardenas coached his last baseball game for SFA before the COVID-19 pandemic caused the Southland Conference to first postpone games and then canceled the spring sports seasons. Cardenas was happy to be offering instruction.
“We are going to have to understand that we have not gotten to coach in a long, long time,” Cardenas said. “For us to get out here and move around is good. We still keep in mind they are kids and we are here to have some fun. We are just trying to help them with the fielding, the hitting part, routines of the baseball game. We are just really out here to have some fun and get these kids away from the house for a little bit.”
The first camp will run until June 9. The camp cost $125 if the participant is only doing the half day session from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. The cost is $175 if the participant does the entire day from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Mornings will be drills for pitching, throwing, bunting, hitting, fielding. Afternoon is games. You can register before or after. The second camp will be July 13-16. More information can be found here.
