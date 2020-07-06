Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Monday, East Texas! On and off scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to be possible throughout the day today, with the best chance to catch some rain being during the first half of the day before our rain becomes a bit more scattered later in the evening and overnight. Severe weather is not likely today, but a few storms could produce some strong/damaging winds and very heavy rainfall in localized areas so please continue to remain weather alert today. Thanks to our scattered rain and cloud cover, temperatures will at least be cooler than the past few days with most of East Texas topping off in the middle 80s for highs! Another round of on and off showers/storms tomorrow and most of Wednesday before rain chances really drop off on Thursday with only a few spots potentially seeing a shower or two. Once the skies dry out, the heat comes back with a vengeance for the second half of this week as most of the area will likely see highs ranging in the middle to upper 90s.