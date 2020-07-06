EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Grab that umbrella this morning. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected off and on throughout the day. At times, you could see some heavy rainfall and some gusty winds, but no widespread severe weather is expected. Mostly cloudy skies are expected through the day and along with the rainfall, temperatures will only reach the mid 80s. Chances for rain will continue to be likely off and on through the day tomorrow with temperatures staying below average in the mid 80s. By midweek, the chances for rain will gradually diminish and be gone completely by the end of the week. Once rain chances are gone, temperatures will warm up quickly and afternoon highs will reach the upper 90s this weekend.