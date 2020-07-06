Texas schools seek more guidance from Texas Education Agency on fall opening

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - School districts across Texas are continuing to receive further guidance on what in-person classes will look like in the fall.
Two East Texas districts share what planning has been like and the information they’d still like to see for fall re-opening.
“It’s frustrating for everyone because obviously, the most ideal way to have school are to have those students in the classroom,” said Les Linebarger, Nacogdoches ISD executive director of communications.
At Nacogdoches ISD they’ve been waiting to hear the expectations on social distancing.
“Which basically boils down to how many students and staff can we safely place into a classroom,” Linebarger said.
Huntington ISD has been brainstorming how to keep hallway traffic down.
“We’re looking at things such as K through five, do we have the teachers rotate to the students, as opposed to the students rotate classes if they do. Lunches, could those be in the classroom,” said David Flowers, Huntington ISD superintendent.
Flowers said that Huntington is not doing a combination of online and in-person instruction, families must pick one or the other.
“If someone chooses remote learning at home then they’re choosing that for a grading period,” Flowers said. “So for us, that would be nine weeks and they’ll make that decision and then in nine weeks if they wanted to change they most certainly could.”
Both districts said they face a connectivity issue for many students, both in city limits and those in more rural areas.
“We will be providing some manner of online distance learning packages for students whose parents are not comfortable sending them to in-person classes,” Linebarger said. “How can we most and best effectively do that? What are going to be the best options there to get the right hardware, the right software, and the right approach to provide these lessons and these learning experiences online.”
The Texas Education Agency is expected to announce more information on school re-opening this week.
