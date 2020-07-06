Vintage warbirds show highlight of July 4 weekend at Cedar Creek Lake

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - All eyes were pointed to the skies in Tyler Friday and Saturday afternoons as some historic planes passed overhead during the Cedar Creek Lake Airshow.
The show was a special thank you to frontline workers, organizers said.
Col. Nancy Kwiecien said, ”It’s huge for us to get this opportunity. Things have been shut down for months. Being able to recognize the people who have been making that major contribution since March is huge.”
She added that they were flying over hospitals, as well.
”Today we are recognizing first responders and veterans in Tyler. We’re flying over the local hospitals and over The Texas Veteran Home,” she said.
Col. Leonard Root said the reason for the show is simple.
”It’s a chance to show our appreciation. Also, I must admit it’s a chance to show off our airplanes to the rest of the public. I think it does something to get the public aware that we are flying over hospitals also as a sign of honor to them. An honor, of course, to the veterans and families World War 2.”
Col. Beth Jenkins said there is always excitement when they get to honor heroes in this way.
”We are very excited about it. This will be our third flight similar to this. We are always excited when we are doing it and seeing the people on the ground and honoring those who have really supported what’s going on right now. Honoring the veterans as well,” Jenkins said.
