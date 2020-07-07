Construction project nears completion on Nacogdoches’ $2.9 million East Austin St. project

WEBXTRA: Construction project nears completion on Nacogdoches' $2.9-million East Austin St. project
By Erin Wides and Jeff Wright | July 7, 2020 at 11:52 AM CDT - Updated July 7 at 11:52 AM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A year-long, $2.9 million widening construction project on FM 2609 and East Austin St. in Nacogdoches is nearing completion.

Texas Department of Transportation began the project in January 2019. A traffic signal has been installed at the intersection of East Austin and Raguet streets.

The project included widening East Austin Street from two to four lanes, six-foot-wide sidewalks have been added on both sides of the roadway, and the new traffic signal and signage.

KTRE 9′s Erin Wides stopped by the intersection for a closer look.

PREVIOUS STORY:

+ Construction gets underway on Nacogdoches’ $2.9-million East Austin Street project

Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.