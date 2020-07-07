First Alert: Drying out and heating up in the days ahead

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been another rainy, summer day in the Piney Woods as more pockets of heavy rain have developed and soaked many East Texas communities.
While flooding is not a major concern, please use caution when traveling along our East Texas highways and byways this evening and later tonight as there could be some ponding of water on those low-lying roadways and areas susceptible to taking on high water.
A few more pockets of rain will linger and re-develop later tonight, but the chances for rain will drop down to 30% under mostly cloudy skies and humid conditions.
As we head into the mid-week, this disturbance will shift east of our region, which will lead to much lower rain chances in our part of the state. The odds of getting wet on Wednesday is 30%, with some showers possible in the morning and then a few showers developing in the afternoon. Otherwise, it will be a warm and muggy day with highs getting back into the lower 90′s.
With the infamous ridge of high pressure strengthening to our west and flexing its muscle, our rain faucet will shut off completely as the sunshine, heat, and humidity will be returning in full force by the end of this week and continuing through this upcoming weekend.
As the atmosphere dries out, daytime highs will climb into the middle 90′s by Thursday and Friday before jumping up into the upper 90′s by this weekend and early next week.
With all the moisture still evaporating into the atmosphere from this weeks rainfall, our humidity will still remain high, which means our heat indices or feels like temperatures could be making a legit run at 105-degrees, which would prompt the re-issuance of a heat advisory by this weekend.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.