Timpson High School installs new turf field ahead of 2020-21 sports season

TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - When the Timpson Bears take the field for the first time at home this season against Frankston on August 28 they will have new field turf.
The turf is being installed by Symmetry Turf and will replace an old beat up grass surface. The school is also getting a new track that will be done in time for the spring.
KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames spoke to Timpson ISD Athletic Director and head football coach Kerry Therwhanger about the project.
